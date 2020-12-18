India planning surgical strike against Pakistan, FM Qureshi (VIDEO)

ABU DHABI – India was planning a surgical strike against Pakistan days soon after Dehli-backed campaign against Islamabad was exposed, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi after holding important meeting with UAE authorities, Qureshi said that he received information through intelligence agencies that India was planning to launch a surgical strike against Pakistan and was busy in fanning a new wave of terrorism.

The FM said that the situation was very sensitive and that Pakistan was fully aware about all Indian conspiracies.

"Pakistan is fully prepared to respond and defeat their designs. We will do it effectively, as we did respond immediately and effectively in February 2019," he said.

FM Qureshi warned India that Pakistan — if the nuclear neighbour does not move away from this path and their desire to do this misadventure — would respond effectively this time as well.

Urging the global community to play its part and not test Pakistan's resolve, he said that India's misadventure will undermine the region's peace and stability and will have catastrophic consequences.

"I warn my eastern neighbour that we are aware of their mindset and we are aware of their design," the foreign minister noted.

India was planning such misadventure just to divert attention from serious issues, he continued, as the situation inside India deteriorated further as the protests were being staged by farmers.

“India mishandled Coronavirus which is known to everyone and impact that it is having on their economy is known to all of you,” said the FM.

Qureshi said the farmers’ protests are intensifying across India as opposition parties, civil societies and trade union also joined them against the Modi government.

“What Modi government has done to the minorities is known to everyone,” he said.

“The protests in Assam because of NRC and the citizenship act all have been seen there in India. The anger is still there, because Sikhs, Dalits and Muslims all were disturbed by his move,” he added.

“Pakistan has exposed Indian designs through a dossier on November 14,” said the Foreign Minister.

“We have presented irrefutable evidence of Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan,” he concluded.

Qureshi is currently on a two-day visit to the UAE on December 17 and 18. On Thursday, Qureshi met senior UAE officials and members of the country’s diaspora.