10:02 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Sindh bars police from arresting citizens on basis of FIR alone
KARACHI – The Sindh cabinet on Saturday approved an amendment in Rule 26 of Police Rules 1934, stopping police officers from making any arrests merely on the basis of registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

The amendment, which was recommended by the inspector general of police, was approved in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, the chief secretary, the chairperson for the Planning and Development department and other officials.

As per the amendment, police officers will have to collect credible evidence and seek approval of the senior officials before making any arrest.  

The move will not only end the pressure exerted on police to arrest the persons named in the FIR and also lessen burden on jails and judiciary.

The amendment will also bar the police officers from abuse of power.

