Pakistan’s entire coastal line to be made 'clean & green': CPEC Authority chief

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday that the entire coastal line of the country would be made clean and green in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, he said: “Investment in Green Gwadar is just the beginning, now we are working on a coastal plantation project in line with the PM’s vision of Clean and Green Pakistan”.

Sharing a video about Gwadar Green House Nursery, Bajwa added, “It’s a revolution in the making for the entire 1,000 km coastal belt”.

Investment in Green Gwadar is just the beginning, now working on coastal plantation project in line with PM’s vision of Clean and Green Pakistan. It’s a revolution in the making for the entire 1000 KMs coastal belt. #cpecmakingprogress pic.twitter.com/dG1iolOrzX — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) July 17, 2021

The climate change issues has been at the centre of the PTI government’s policies since it came into power in 2018 as it launched various initiatives including Billion Tree Tsunami and Clean and Green Pakistan to combat the challenges.

On June 27, the prime minister urged all Pakistanis, especially youth, to gear up for the biggest tree planting drive in history of the country.

In a couple of tweets, the premier, who gives special attention to the climate change related issues, said: “We have a lot of catching up to do”.

The Prime Minister also shared an infographic showing the number of trees per person in different countries including Canada which has 10,163 trees per person.

However, the situation in Pakistan is much below the mark as it has only five trees per person and the average in neighbouring countries China and India stands at 130 and 28, respectively.

To cover up the gap, Pakistan will launch its biggest ever plantation drive this monsoon season.

"And we will be gearing up this monsoon season for our plantation drive - the biggest in Pakistan's history," the premier wrote.