Uk Warns Of Visa Ban For These Countries Amid Tougher Immigration Policy

LONDON – UK government warned that countries delaying or refusing to take back their citizens living illegally in Britain could face reduction in visa quotas as part of a tougher immigration policy.

The new policy has been unveiled by the new Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood who joined her counterparts from the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, collectively known as the Five Eyes, to sign an agreement designed to accelerate the repatriation of illegal migrants.

The joint declaration places clear responsibility on all member states to accept the return of their nationals who have no legal right to remain abroad. It also warns that countries showing little cooperation, delaying documentation, or avoiding responsibility will face stricter visa rules, including reductions in the number of visas issued.

UK officials announced it as clear message to anyone undermining border security. If you have no legal right to stay in the UK, you will be deported. And if your country refuses to take you back, we will act against that country, she said.

These nations also pledged to intensify efforts against human smuggling networks that exploit social media platforms. According to UK authorities, nearly 80% of migrants arriving on small boats used online platforms to arrange their journeys, often connecting with trafficking gangs.

National Crime Agency (NCA) removed more than 23,000 posts, pages, and accounts linked to illegal migration since late 2021—over 8,000 of them in the past year alone.

UK government said the new agreement builds on progress already made, including the deportation of more than 35,000 people with no legal right to remain in the country. It has also expanded its “deport first, appeal later” policy to 23 countries and signed new return arrangements with nations such as France and Iraq.