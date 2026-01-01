Zohran Mamdani sworn in as first Muslim mayor of New York City

NEW YORK – Zohran Mamdani has made history by becoming New York City’s first Muslim mayor.

At a special ceremony held at New York City Hall, Mamdani took his oath of office, swearing allegiance on the Quran. The oath was administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James, with Mamdani’s wife present alongside him.

Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Party, secured victory in the November 4, 2025, mayoral election, winning with 50.78% of the vote. He is now the 112th mayor of New York City, marking a significant milestone in the city’s political history.

In the lead-up to the election, Mamdani faced racial prejudice from US President Donald Trump, who targeted him with discriminatory remarks.

However, following the defeat of the Republican candidate in the election, Trump not only congratulated Mamdani on his victory but also expressed a commitment to work with him for the betterment of New York City.

Mamdani’s election is a historic moment for New York City and the US, symbolizing the power of diversity and inclusion. In his speech, Mamdani emphasized his commitment to improving the city for all its residents and continuing the progress for equality and justice in his administration.

This groundbreaking achievement is seen as a reflection of the city’s evolving politics and commitment to embracing diversity at the highest levels of leadership.