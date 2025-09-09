Hyderabad Schools, Colleges closed amid continuous rain

KARACHI – Hyderabad has been experiencing continuous rainfall for past five hours, bringing life in several parts of the city to a standstill.

Amid dire situation, Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon announced closure of all government and private schools and colleges on Tuesday. A formal notification has also been issued. The decision, he said, was taken to ensure the safety of students and to avoid problems caused by disrupted transport.

Power supply in several areas of Hyderabad was disrupted. Although electricity has been partially restored in some neighborhoods, Hirabad and Public Health feeders have remained shut since 8 p.m. last night, causing severe inconvenience to residents.

Adding to the city’s woes, the main drainage channel passing through Qasimabad overflowed due to the downpour. As a result, water spilled onto the road at Naseem Nagar Chowk, further paralyzing traffic and movement.

Karachi Rain Update

Karachi received moderate rain on Tuesday morning for the second consecutive day, with Met Office warning of “very heavy” showers later in the day as a deep depression passes near the city.

The showers have already affected several neighborhoods, including Saddar, Tariq Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Clifton, DHA, Korangi, Orangi, and Malir. Authorities have deployed traffic police to manage congestion, while K-Electric has placed its system on high alert, temporarily cutting power in some sensitive areas as a precaution.

Wet spell is likely to continue intermittently until September 10, also impacting Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, and other districts.