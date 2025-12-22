President Zardari visits Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani shrine during Iraq visit

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari visited different shrines in Baghdad and offered fateha as his visit to Iraq is underway.

Among the shrines he visited were those of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, Imam Musa Kazim and Imam Muhammad al-Taqi al-Jawad.

The president prayed for the peace, unity and security of the Muslim Ummah.

He described the teachings of Ahl al-Bayt as an eternal source of knowledge, patience, wisdom and moral strength.

President Asif Ali Zardari also visited the shrine of Imam Abu Hanifa.

Earlier, Zardari met Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the caretaker prime minister of Iraq at Government Palace, and discussed practical measures to deepen bilateral cooperation and address priority areas of mutual interest.

The President thanked the Iraqi government for the hospitality extended during his visit and congratulated the Iraqi people on the completion of the parliamentary election process. He conveyed his best wishes for a smooth political transition and continuity in Iraq’s development efforts.

President Zardari underscored that Pakistan values its longstanding and brotherly relationship with Iraq and remains committed to working closely with the Iraqi government to expand cooperation through structured and result-oriented mechanisms. Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining regular high-level exchanges to carry forward bilateral engagement.

Economic cooperation featured prominently in the discussions. The President noted that existing trade volumes remain well below potential and called for focused efforts to translate intent into outcomes.

He highlighted Pakistan’s readiness to expand cooperation in priority sectors including information technology, agriculture and food security, construction, pharmaceuticals and medicines. The president also stressed the importance of direct banking channels to facilitate trade, business interaction and the movement of pilgrims.