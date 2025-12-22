Ducky Bhai urges Court to restore access to YouTube Channel amid Gambling Apps Probe

LAHORE – YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai appeared at District Court Lahore in high-profile case involving the promotion of gambling apps, the same case that kept him in custody of NCCIA for extended period.

During today’s hearing, Ducky submitted an affidavit, assuring the court that 17 videos flagged by NCCIA would not be deleted or edited, and requesting that his YouTube channel be handed back to him.

The social media star said his channel is his sole source of income and that the lack of access has caused him major financial losses. After the submission, the court asked NCCIA to respond to the matter.

The case dates back to August 17, when Ducky was detained at Lahore Airport while attempting to travel abroad, facing allegations of money laundering via gambling apps. Earlier, the High Court had granted him bail of Rs. 10 lakh, and he was released on November 26.

Just days after his release, Ducky Bhai made dramatic return to YouTube, openly discussing his earnings from vlogs and reassuring fans that his channel remains fully intact. The unfolding developments have put Ducky Bhai back in the spotlight, combining legal drama with his massive online following.