Man brings newlywed wife home by boat in Kamalia amid massive floods

FAISALABAD – A young man from flood-hit Kamalia city of Punjab brought her newlywed wife hom by board as ongoing floods have wrecked havoc in several cities of Punjab.

Footage showed the couple wearing life-saving jackets with rescue officials taking them to their home after passing through submerged villages.

Due to the rising floodwaters, the wedding procession traveled by boat from Kalira Adda to Khan Da Chak, where the bride was sent off in the same boat before the groom took her to their home.

Meanwhile, the swollen Sutlej River has submerged numerous villages and hundreds of farmlands, devastating crops across several acres.

Following a recent release of additional water from India into the Sutlej, authorities issued a flood alert warning of high-level flooding at Harike Lower and Ferozepur Lower.

At Ganda Singh Wala, the raging Sutlej has submerged many villages, and stagnant water is leading to the spread of illnesses among flood-affected populations.

In the districts of Vehari, Burewala, and Mailsi, dozens of villages remain underwater. Over 90 villages have been flooded, forcing the evacuation of around 80,000 people, while 60 acres of standing crops have been destroyed.

In Bahawalpur’s Khairpur Tamiwali Tehsil, the situation is equally grim, with numerous villages and thousands of acres of farmland submerged. In Arifwala, 23 villages and 26,000 acres of crops have also been damaged by floodwaters.