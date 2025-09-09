KP approves fully digital pension system – Check launch date

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has given the green light for the launch of the Ehsaas e-Pension System in the province, set to begin operations on January 1, 2026.

This new initiative will transition all pension disbursements to a completely digital platform, replacing the traditional paper-based procedures.

Under the new system, employees approaching retirement can submit their pension applications online up to six months before their retirement date.

The portal will provide a user-friendly digital form where applicants can upload the necessary documents after scanning them securely.

The platform will then automatically assign deadlines and tasks to the concerned authorities, ensuring a streamlined verification and approval process conducted entirely online.

The pension orders issued through this system will feature legally valid digital signatures. Additionally, the system will be linked with key institutions such as NADRA, the Accountant General’s Office, and various banks to facilitate direct and timely transfers of pension funds to retirees’ accounts.

CM Gandapur emphasized that this move will eliminate the need for pensioners to make multiple visits to government offices, significantly enhancing transparency, accountability, and efficiency in pension management.

He also highlighted that the province has already digitized 36 other public services to improve governance.