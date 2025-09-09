Three injured as factory collapses after massive fire in Karachi

KARACHI – At least three people were injured on Tuesday after a garment factory collapsed following a major fire in the New Karachi Industrial Area, Sector 8-A.

According to rescue officials, the fire erupted inside a three-storey garment manufacturing unit, prompting an immediate evacuation of the premises.

While firefighters were attempting to bring the flames under control, the weakened structure gave way and collapsed, triggering panic and a stampede in the surrounding area.

Emergency responders confirmed that the intensity of the fire had severely compromised the building’s foundation, leading to its sudden collapse. Two vehicles parked within the factory compound were also destroyed in the blaze.

Rescue operations continue, with efforts to clear the debris and assess any further damage or casualties. An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.