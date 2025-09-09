Govt shares latest update about three-phase electricity meters

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to gradually replace conventional three-phase electricity meters across the country with Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) smart meters in a bid to curb power theft and prevent overbilling.

Reports said the Power Division has set a deadline of December 2026 for the full implementation of this initiative. In the first phase, 350,000 meters will be replaced under a dedicated business plan.

The Power Division has issued official directives to all distribution companies, including the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), instructing them to begin preparations for the smart meter rollout. LESCO alone will oversee the installation of 350,000 smart meters in the initial stage.

Under the new metering order, smart meters will be installed at consumer premises, enabling more accurate billing and real-time monitoring of electricity usage. However, the project is expected to cost LESCO billions of rupees in infrastructure and installation expenses.

The government sees the AMI smart meters as a long-term solution to reduce electricity losses, improve billing transparency, and enhance efficiency across the power distribution network.

However, the government has not shared any details regarding an increase in fee for the AMI three-phase meters.