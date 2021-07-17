PAF jets make appearance at virtual Royal International Air Tattoo 2021

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets on Saturday stole the show with their impressive appearance in the virtual Royal International Air Tattoo 2021 (RIAT).

The Royal International Air Tattoo is the world’s largest military air show, held annually over the third weekend in July, in support of The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust.

This year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, air forces from all over the world were asked to send short video clips of the participating aircraft and aircrew.

The Pakistan Air Force has been participating in the RIAT since 2016. This year, PAF Jets displayed their skills along with 70 other Air Forces of the world.

PAF's multirole fighter aircraft JF-17 Thunder, the time-tested C-130 Hercules and Mirage aircraft participated in the mega event.

The JF-17 Thunder aircraft was the show stealer at Virtual RIAT-2021. It was presented by PAF’s No. 2 multirole squadron.

PAF JF-17 was the show stealer at Virtual RIAT-2021.

Mirage aircraft which recently celebrated 50 years of service in PAF also featured at the virtual show.

Mirage aircraft which recently celebrated 50 years' of service in PAF, being featured at Virtual RIAT-2021

PAF Squadron Leader Hamza Wali Khan presented C130, the backbone of Pakistan’s airlift capability, at the show.

PAF C-130 participates in Virtual Royal International Air Tattoo-2021.



RIAT-2021 is being held virtually in UK owing to covid restrictions.

Last year, PAF's indigenous creation JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft bagged global acclaim during its maiden appearance at Virutal Royal Air Tattoo Show-2020.