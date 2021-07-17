PAF jets make appearance at virtual Royal International Air Tattoo 2021
Web Desk
11:17 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
PAF jets make appearance at virtual Royal International Air Tattoo 2021
Share

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets on Saturday stole the show with their impressive appearance in the virtual Royal International Air Tattoo 2021 (RIAT).

The Royal International Air Tattoo is the world’s largest military air show, held annually over the third weekend in July, in support of The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust.

This year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, air forces from all over the world were asked to send short video clips of the participating aircraft and aircrew. 

The Pakistan Air Force has been participating in the RIAT since 2016. This year, PAF Jets displayed their skills along with 70 other Air Forces of the world.

PAF's multirole fighter aircraft JF-17 Thunder, the time-tested C-130 Hercules and Mirage aircraft participated in the mega event.

The JF-17 Thunder aircraft was the show stealer at Virtual RIAT-2021. It was presented by PAF’s No. 2 multirole squadron.

Mirage aircraft which recently celebrated 50 years of service in PAF also featured at the virtual show.

PAF Squadron Leader Hamza Wali Khan presented C130, the backbone of Pakistan’s airlift capability, at the show. 

Last year, PAF's indigenous creation JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft bagged global acclaim during its maiden appearance at Virutal Royal Air Tattoo Show-2020. 

More From This Category
Pakistan’s entire coastal line to be made ...
11:00 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
PM orders probe into abduction of Afghan ...
10:37 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Sindh bars police from arresting citizens on ...
10:02 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Pakistan allows 4,000 Afghans to return home as ...
09:09 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Daughter of Afghan envoy ‘abducted for hours, ...
06:47 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Murtaza Wahab made new administrator of Karachi
06:20 PM | 17 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actor Naila Jaffery dies of cancer
07:39 PM | 17 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr