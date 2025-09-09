YouTuber Ducky Bhai sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in betting app case

LAHORE – A local court in Lahore has sent popular Pakistani YouTuber Saadur Rehman, commonly known as Ducky Bhai, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case related to promotion of betting apps.

The hearing took place at the Lahore district court, where Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo presided over the case concerning the extension of Ducky Bhai’s physical remand.

Investigating Officer Shoaib Riaz from the National Cyber Crime Agency presented the accused in court after the expiry of his previous remand, requesting an additional eight days for further investigation.

The official told the court that the suspect’s mobile phone, laptop, digital account links, and currency had already been recovered, but further recoveries were still anticipated.

However, after hearing arguments, the court rejected the request for an extended physical remand and ordered that Ducky Bhai be sent to jail under judicial custody for 14 days.

Ducky Bhai was arrested on August 17 at Lahore airport. He is accused of promoting online betting applications in his YouTube videos. A case was filed against him under various sections of the law.

Authorities allege that the influencer encouraged his viewers to invest money in illegal betting apps, which reportedly caused financial losses to several individuals.