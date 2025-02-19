PTI’s popularity dips to 43pc; PML-N gains support amid shifting political landscape: Survey

LAHORE – The popularity of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has seen a decline, dropping from 51% to 43% in the fresh survey conducted by University of Management & Technology (UMT).

The survey, titled Insights into Political Leadership, Governance, and Economic Stability (February 2025), reveals a shift in political trends in the country of over 242 million.

The study highlights hike in approval rating of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which surged from 13% to 24% over the past year. This growth in support reflects a positive shift in public opinion towards the PML-N, especially as many respondents expressed a more favorable view of the party compared to last year.

Pakistan Peoples Party shows a slight jump to 1.22pc, and Jamaat-e-Islami lost around half of support. Balochistan Awami Party, Pakistan Muslim League (Q) also lost support, whereas right-wing Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan gained support currently hovering around 3.12 percent.

When asked about contributions of politicians and their parties, Pakistan Muslim League (N) remained ahead around 50pc, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf followed the ruling party. JI, BAP, ANP PMLQ, TLP, JUI-F, MQM, Istehkam e Pakistan Party were next on list.

The drop in PTI’s popularity is being linked to the deteriorating economic situation during its previous tenure. The economic hardships and policies of the former PTI-led government appear to have significantly affected its standing among the masses.

On the other hand, the coalition government currently in power has made notable strides to rebuild the economy, despite facing enormous challenges. While the government is still navigating through massive economic difficulties, the rise in PML-N’s approval suggests that the public is responding positively to its leadership, with hopes that it can stabilize the situation.

As political landscape continues to shift, the upcoming months could see more changes in the country’s dynamics, with PML-N looking to capitalize on the growing support, especially in Punjab.

Voter engagement, particularly among the youth, has increased, with 64pc of young people expressing an intent to vote, up from 51pc last year, per survey.