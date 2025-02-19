Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PTI’s popularity dips to 43pc; PML-N gains support amid shifting political landscape: Survey

Ptis Popularity Dips To 43pc Pml N Gains Support Amid Shifting Political Landscape Survey

LAHORE – The popularity of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has seen a decline, dropping from 51% to 43% in the fresh survey conducted by University of Management & Technology (UMT).

The survey, titled Insights into Political Leadership, Governance, and Economic Stability (February 2025), reveals a shift in political trends in the country of over 242 million.

Ptis Popularity Dips To 43pc Pml N Gains Support Amid Shifting Political Landscape Survey

The study highlights hike in approval rating of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which surged from 13% to 24% over the past year. This growth in support reflects a positive shift in public opinion towards the PML-N, especially as many respondents expressed a more favorable view of the party compared to last year.

Pakistan Peoples Party shows a slight jump to 1.22pc, and Jamaat-e-Islami lost around half of support. Balochistan Awami Party, Pakistan Muslim League (Q) also lost support, whereas right-wing Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan gained support currently hovering around 3.12 percent.

Ptis Popularity Dips To 43pc Pml N Gains Support Amid Shifting Political Landscape Survey

When asked about contributions of politicians and their parties, Pakistan Muslim League (N) remained ahead around 50pc, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf followed the ruling party. JI, BAP, ANP PMLQ, TLP, JUI-F, MQM, Istehkam e Pakistan Party were next on list.

The drop in PTI’s popularity is being linked to the deteriorating economic situation during its previous tenure. The economic hardships and policies of the former PTI-led government appear to have significantly affected its standing among the masses.

Ptis Popularity Dips To 43pc Pml N Gains Support Amid Shifting Political Landscape Survey

Q: In your opinion, which area should be the top priority for the government?

Ptis Popularity Dips To 43pc Pml N Gains Support Amid Shifting Political Landscape Survey

Q: In your opinion, which aspect of government performance needs the most improvement?

Ptis Popularity Dips To 43pc Pml N Gains Support Amid Shifting Political Landscape Survey

Q: What do you believe is the most significant economic challenge(s) facing the country?

Ptis Popularity Dips To 43pc Pml N Gains Support Amid Shifting Political Landscape Survey

On the other hand, the coalition government currently in power has made notable strides to rebuild the economy, despite facing enormous challenges. While the government is still navigating through massive economic difficulties, the rise in PML-N’s approval suggests that the public is responding positively to its leadership, with hopes that it can stabilize the situation.

As political landscape continues to shift, the upcoming months could see more changes in the country’s dynamics, with PML-N looking to capitalize on the growing support, especially in Punjab.

Voter engagement, particularly among the youth, has increased, with 64pc of young people expressing an intent to vote, up from 51pc last year, per survey.

Pakistan’s dirtiest and cleanest cities revealed in new Gallup amp; Gilani surveys

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 19 Feb Wednesday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.75 281.45
Euro 291.25 294
UK Pound Sterling 351 354.5
U.A.E Dirham 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar 177.75 180
Bahrain Dinar 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar 196.85 199.25
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar 897 906.5
Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
New Zealand $ 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar 208 210
Swedish Korona 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc 308.12 310.87
Thai Baht 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search