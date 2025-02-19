Pakistan Air Force’s Airshow to Kick Off ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan Air Force fighter jets to wow spectators at Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony as fans are excited to see the ceremony and players action in port city.

The South Asian nation is set to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with much-awaited opening game between host nation and New Zealand taking place today, February 19, at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Amid the frenzy, cricket fans eagerly await opening ceremony, which promises special surprise. Reports have revealed that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will take center stage with a thrilling aerial performance. PAF’s renowned ‘Sherdil’ team, known for their precision and skill, will showcase daring aerobatic stunts using fighter jets such as the JF-17 Thunder and F-16, adding an electrifying touch to the event.

Champions Trophy will feature 15 matches, bringing together eight of the world’s top cricketing nations: Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa.

Pakistan enters tournament as defending champion, having clinched the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy by defeating India in a thrilling final.

As nation eagerly awaits the tournament’s kick-off, the Champions Trophy 2025 marks a historic moment for Pakistan, reaffirming its position as a hub for international cricket once again.