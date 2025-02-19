Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Live Streaming details

KARACHI – Your ultimate guide to watching Pakistan vs New Zealand at ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off today, February 19, as Pakistan takes on New Zealand in opening match at National Bank Stadium in Sindh capital Karachi. This marks the start of a historic tournament, as the South Asian nation hosts an ICC event for the first time since the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The eight-team tournament, spanning from February 19 to March 9, will be played across three venues in Pakistan—Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi—along with Dubai, UAE.

Pakistan enters the tournament as the defending champion, having won the 2017 edition by defeating India in a memorable final. The Green Shirts are hopeful of continuing their success, with standout performances like Fakhar Zaman’s 114-run knock in the 2017 final and Hasan Ali’s 13-wicket haul during the tournament.

Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Live

As action starts in port city, fans around world, cricket fans can enjoy live coverage of match through PTV and Ten Sports on television. Streaming will also be available via the Myco and Tamasha apps.

For viewers in UAE and broader MENA region, the matches will be broadcast on CricLife MAX and CricLife MAX2, with streaming available on STARZPLAY.

Here’s the information in a table format:

Regions Channel Streaming Options Pakistan PTV, Ten Sports Myco, Tamasha apps UAE & MENA Region CricLife MAX, CricLife MAX2 STARZPLAY UK Sky Sports Cricket Sky Sports Main Event Sky Sports Action SkyGO, NOW, Sky Sports App North America (USA & Canada) WillowTV Willow by Cricbuzz app (Hindi coverage available) Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean app

For those living in London, games will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Action, with digital streaming through SkyGO, NOW, and the Sky Sports app.

North American audiences can watch the action via WillowTV in the USA and Canada, with additional streaming available on the Willow by Cricbuzz app, which includes Hindi commentary. Caribbean fans can follow the tournament through ESPN Caribbean on TV or stream via the ESPN Play Caribbean app.