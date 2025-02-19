Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Live Streaming details

KARACHI – Your ultimate guide to watching Pakistan vs New Zealand at ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The eight-team tournament, spanning from February 19 to March 9, will be played across three venues in Pakistan—Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi—along with Dubai, UAE.
Pakistan enters the tournament as the defending champion, having won the 2017 edition by defeating India in a memorable final. The Green Shirts are hopeful of continuing their success, with standout performances like Fakhar Zaman’s 114-run knock in the 2017 final and Hasan Ali’s 13-wicket haul during the tournament.
Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Live
As action starts in port city, fans around world, cricket fans can enjoy live coverage of match through PTV and Ten Sports on television. Streaming will also be available via the Myco and Tamasha apps.
For viewers in UAE and broader MENA region, the matches will be broadcast on CricLife MAX and CricLife MAX2, with streaming available on STARZPLAY.
Here’s the information in a table format:
|Regions
|Channel
|Streaming Options
|Pakistan
|PTV, Ten Sports
|Myco, Tamasha apps
|UAE & MENA Region
|CricLife MAX, CricLife MAX2
|STARZPLAY
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Action
|SkyGO, NOW, Sky Sports App
|North America (USA & Canada)
|WillowTV
|Willow by Cricbuzz app (Hindi coverage available)
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play Caribbean app
For those living in London, games will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Action, with digital streaming through SkyGO, NOW, and the Sky Sports app.
North American audiences can watch the action via WillowTV in the USA and Canada, with additional streaming available on the Willow by Cricbuzz app, which includes Hindi commentary. Caribbean fans can follow the tournament through ESPN Caribbean on TV or stream via the ESPN Play Caribbean app.
