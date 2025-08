QUETTA – The Balochistan government has imposed Section 144 across the province due to security concerns.

According to the official notification, Section 144 will remain in effect for 15 days. During this period, displaying weapons, pillion riding, gatherings of more than five people, and covering the face are strictly prohibited.

The notification further states that vehicles with tinted windows are also banned throughout the province, and strict legal action will be taken against violators.