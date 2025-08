A mild earthquake jolted Lahore and several other parts of Punjab in early hours of Saturday, causing panic among residents.

The tremors were felt around 2:15 AM. The quake was felt in Lahore, Sheikhupura, among other surrounding districts. There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage, but authorities have launched preliminary assessments in affected areas.

Citizens are advised to stay calm and follow safety protocols in case of aftershocks.

More updates to follow…