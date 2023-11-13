LHC orders closure of schools on Saturdays to curb smog

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Monday ordered the Punjab government to close all schools and colleges on Saturdays across the province in tackle smog.

Justice Shahid Waheed issued the order while hearing petitions related to measures being taken by the government to curb air pollution that is posing serious threats to health of citizens.

While rebuking the Lahore commissioner for failing to control smog, he ordered him to formulate a policy for introducing work-from-home police for two day a week.

Justice Karim also ordered the immediate removal of deputy commissioners in Sheikhupura Jhang, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Nankana and Bahawalnagar, for failing to control smog that intensified due to massive subtle burning.

He also called the burning of crop residual disappointing.

Last week, the caretaker Punjab government announced four-day holiday for schools after the air pollution reached the dangerous level. It also announced smart lockdown restrictions in eight districts of the province.

However, the lockdown was lifted after rain cleared the atmosphere to some extent in several cities of Punjab on Friday.