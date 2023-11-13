  

Search

Pakistan

LHC orders closure of schools on Saturdays to curb smog

03:01 PM | 13 Nov, 2023
LHC orders closure of schools on Saturdays to curb smog
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Monday ordered the Punjab government to close all schools and colleges on Saturdays across the province in tackle smog.

Justice Shahid Waheed issued the order while hearing petitions related to measures being taken by the government to curb air pollution that is posing serious threats to health of citizens.

While rebuking the Lahore commissioner for failing to control smog, he ordered him to formulate a policy for introducing work-from-home police for two day a week.

Justice Karim also ordered the immediate removal of deputy commissioners in Sheikhupura Jhang, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Nankana and Bahawalnagar, for failing to control smog that intensified due to massive subtle burning.

He also called the burning of crop residual disappointing.

Last week, the caretaker Punjab government announced four-day holiday for schools after the air pollution reached the dangerous level. It also announced smart lockdown restrictions in eight districts of the province.

However, the lockdown was lifted after rain cleared the atmosphere to some extent in several cities of Punjab on Friday.

Punjab ends lockdown in Lahore as rain clears smog, cuts air pollution

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:34 AM | 11 Nov, 2023

Punjab ends lockdown in Lahore as rain clears smog, cuts air pollution

10:34 PM | 9 Nov, 2023

Punjab smog holidays: Government exempts foreign call and IT centres ...

09:18 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

‘Smart lockdown’ imposed in Lahore, six other Punjab districts to ...

11:42 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

What are the effects of smog on health and how to protect yourself?

04:37 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Punjab announces four-day holiday amid worsening smog

01:23 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

LHC orders closure of smoke-emitting factories across Punjab

Advertisement

Latest

05:04 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

Sindh announces schedule for next educational year and winter-summer vacations

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 13 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 13th November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, other currencies; Check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market on November 13, 2023.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Monday, the local currency was quoted 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling in open market.

Meanwhile, the price of Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80 for buying and 80.8 for selling, Saudi Riyal SAR hovered around 76.85.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 307.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.85 77.7
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.95 766.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.49 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.21 61.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.25 171.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 741.17 749.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.09 26.39
Swiss Franc CHF 316.92 319.42
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices see marginal fall in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 13 November 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices have remained under pressure in the local market in line with the downward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 13 November 2023

On November 13, 2023 (Monday), the price for 24-karat gold per tola stands at Rs210,000 and the price of 22-karat gold hovers at Rs192,500 per tola.

Meanwhile, the 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs180,041, and the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs165,038.

In the international market, bullion registered losses, with the current rate hovering at $1,935 per ounce, with a drop of more than $3.

Last week, the price of gold saw many fluctuations in the domestic market as people invested heavily in precious metal.

Gold Price in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Karachi PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Islamabad PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Peshawar PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Quetta PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Sialkot PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Attock PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Gujranwala PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Jehlum PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Multan PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Bahawalpur PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Gujrat PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Nawabshah PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Chakwal PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Hyderabad PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Nowshehra PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Sargodha PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Faisalabad PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400
Mirpur PKR 210,000 PKR 2,400

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: