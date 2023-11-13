Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a slight increase in local market in line with the international market on Monday.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Assocation showed per tola gold price went up by Rs800 to settle at Rs211,800 while the 10-gram price stood at Rs181,584 after an increase of Rs686.

In international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $2 to reach $1,960 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.

On Saturday, per tola gold price went down by Rs2,100 to Rs211,000. Similarly, the price of 10-gram of gold decreased by Rs1,800 to settle at Rs180,898.

In international market, the price for the precious metal had dropped by $17 to settle at $1,958.