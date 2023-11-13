Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: FG/Din Polo lift trophy

FG/Din Polo edged out DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel by 8-7½ in the main final of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

The special guests on this occasion were former Army Chief General Jahangir Karamat (R) and Mrs. Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua. General's family, son Brig Badr-uz-Zaman (R), Club Secretary Maj Ali Taimur (R) and a large number of spectators were present on the occasion.

The match between FG/Din Polo and DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel proved a clash of titans and after a very tough fight, team FG/Din Polo emerged winners by a narrow margin of 8-7½. Juan Cruz Greguol was the hero of the day from the winning side, as he fired in five goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar slammed in three goals for FG/Din Polo. Nicholas Roberts played well for DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel by contributing three goals while Daniyal Shaikh added two and Col Omer Minhas (R) and Osman Aziz Anwar one goal each.