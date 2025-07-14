Pakistani father-daughter becomes youngest, oldest to set mountaineering record

SHIGAR – A 16-year-old climber, Selina Khawaja, and her father Yousaf Khawaja have set a new world record by becoming the youngest and eldest pair to camp overnight on the summit of a 6,000-meter peak.

The duo reached the summit of Khusar Gang (6,040m) in alpine style on July 10, 2025, carrying all their own gear without the assistance of porters or guides.

Hailing from Abbottabad, Selina is no stranger to high-altitude climbs. But this latest feat marks a major milestone in her already impressive climbing career.

Unlike traditional summit attempts, the Khawajas took the rare step of spending the night at the peak, a decision that adds a layer of endurance and risk to their accomplishment.

Selina shared her experience in a heartfelt social media post: “On the morning of July 10th, my papa and I became the youngest and eldest ever in the world to camp overnight at the summit of any 6,000-meter peak. It was not an easy task as nobody was willing to help us, weather was rough, and even I wanted to give up. But we pushed through everything, carried our weight ourselves above Camp 2, and pitched our tent at the summit.”

Despite the harsh conditions and physical exhaustion, Selina noted that the night on the summit turned out to be surprisingly comfortable. By the next morning, the weather cleared just enough for them to safely document their record-setting accomplishment with photos.

The climb was completed in alpine style, meaning the pair carried all their own equipment without relying on fixed ropes, porters, or high-altitude support — a testament to their strength, skill, and determination.

Selina is now setting her sights on even higher goals, with upcoming plans to summit Gasherbrum I and II, two of Pakistan’s highest and most challenging peaks.