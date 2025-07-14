Zoheb Hassan urges posthumous Sitara-i-Imtiaz for actress Humaira Asghar

KARACHI – Renowned Pakistani pop icon Zoheb Hassan has publicly called for the late actress Humaira Asghar to be posthumously honored with the “Sitara-i-Imtiaz”, one of the country’s highest civilian awards, in recognition of her perseverance and contribution to the entertainment industry.

In a heartfelt social media post, the veteran singer highlighted the immense challenges faced by women in Pakistan’s showbiz sector, praising Humaira for her resilience in a field where only a few manage to succeed.

“I nominate Humaira Asghar to be awarded the #SitaraImtiaz to show her family that the struggles she faced as a woman to make it in this tough industry were not in vain,” Zoheb wrote.

“A lot of #PakistaniWomen in the #EntertainmentIndustry face similar obstacles and hardships, where only a few achieve success while the majority fade away. I applaud all these ladies for living by their dreams in a predominantly #MaleDominated society.”

Humaira Asghar, who passed away under tragic circumstances in Karachi earlier this month, had been working in the industry for years. She was known for her performances on television and was reportedly living alone in Karachi at the time of her death.

Zoheb’s tribute sheds light on the silent battles fought by countless women behind the scenes in film, television, and modeling.