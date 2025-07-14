Karachi man killed for marrying brother’s mother-in-law

KARACHI – A 40-year-old man was found brutally murdered near Manghopir in Karachi after reportedly marrying his brother’s mother-in-law.

The deceased, identified as Muhammad Ayub, was discovered with his throat slit near the Jamia Masjid Siddiq-e-Akbar in Din Muhammad Goth, Mai Garhi area of Manghopir.

Authorities confirmed that Ayub had recently entered into a controversial marriage that may have led to his death.

According to preliminary police investigations, Ayub’s second marriage—to the mother-in-law of his own brother—created tensions within the family.

Police suspect that Ayub’s wife, her daughter, and another persons were involved in the murder. All three individuals fled the scene following the incident.

The crime scene unit arrived at the location and collected forensic evidence. Ayub’s body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are conducting raids as part of an ongoing investigation.