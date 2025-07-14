Daska Mob clashes with police after attack on Ahmadi worship site

LAHORE – Blasphemy, and terror charges were filed amid violent attack on a worship site of Ahmadiyya community as charged people attempted to demolish the site.

As per FIR registered by Motra Police Station police officials were conducting routine duties when they encountered a large crowd wielding hammers, sticks, and iron rods. The mob was allegedly targeting Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya’s Baitul Zikr, a local place of worship.

Despite repeated instructions from law enforcement to disperse, the group refused to stand down and launched an attack on officers present. The situation escalated when reinforcements arrived. Protesters reportedly pelted the officers with stones and opened fire, damaging police vehicles, including the official van of the SP Investigation Sialkot.

Three officers Ehtesham Ali, Muhammad Owais, and Tariq Mahmood were injured during confrontation and were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. Law enforcement recovered three pistols and live rounds from the scene.

Sialkot police registered charges under sections 324, 353, 440, 148, 149, 295, 295A, and 153A of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Of the 142 suspects, 42 have been identified by name, and 51 arrests have been made so far.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack was pre-planned, with video footage and calls for protest circulating on social media in the days leading up to the incident.

Authorities say more arrests are expected as the investigation continues. The incident has reignited concerns over religious intolerance.