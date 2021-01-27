Pakistan announces to contribute $25,000 for UN peacebuilding funds

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced a token contribution of 25,000 dollars to the Secretary General’s Peacebuilding Fund, Foreign Minister said Wednesday.

Speaking in virtual High-Level Replenishment Conference for UN Secretary General’s Peacebuilding Fund, Qureshi underscored Pakistan’s longstanding political, human and financial commitment to United Nation’s endeavors in peacekeeping and peace-building.

Foreign Minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to multilateral cooperation for preserving peace, preventing conflict, and realizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He added Pakistan as a major troop and police-contributing country take pride in its rich UN peacekeeping history.

Pakistani peacekeepers have represented the blue flag in 46 UN Missions over the last 6 decades across four continents of the world, he added.