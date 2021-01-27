Pakistan announces to contribute $25,000 for UN peacebuilding funds
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced a token contribution of 25,000 dollars to the Secretary General’s Peacebuilding Fund, Foreign Minister said Wednesday.
Speaking in virtual High-Level Replenishment Conference for UN Secretary General’s Peacebuilding Fund, Qureshi underscored Pakistan’s longstanding political, human and financial commitment to United Nation’s endeavors in peacekeeping and peace-building.
Foreign Minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to multilateral cooperation for preserving peace, preventing conflict, and realizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
He added Pakistan as a major troop and police-contributing country take pride in its rich UN peacekeeping history.
Pakistani peacekeepers have represented the blue flag in 46 UN Missions over the last 6 decades across four continents of the world, he added.
Pakistani peacekeepers rescue thousands in ... 01:40 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Pakistani Peacekeepers have rescued more than 2,000 people stranded due to heavy floods ...
- Farmers back at protest camp after deep challenge to PM Modi12:33 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan announces to contribute $25,000 for UN peacebuilding funds12:23 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- In Pictures: Holy Kaaba’s roof cleaned in ‘record’ 40 minutes12:04 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
-
- Maryam Nawaz will not attend Bakhtawar’s wedding, do you know why?11:02 AM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Asia Argento accuses Fast & Furious director of sexual assault09:32 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Danyal Zafar set to make his TV debut08:51 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Shraddha Kapoor to marry a celebrity photographer?09:12 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021