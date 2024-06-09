Search

First student from Pakistan's Balochistan elected Oxford Union president

11:26 PM | 9 Jun, 2024
First student from Pakistan’s Balochistan elected Oxford Union president
Source: X

In a historic development this week, a student from Pakistan’s Balochistan was elected as the head of the Oxford Union, one of the most prestigious debating societies in the world.

The Oxford Union, founded in 1823, has a tradition of hosting prominent individuals from politics, academia, and popular culture.

The union remains an independent, student-led society, with membership primarily drawn from the University of Oxford. Members have the opportunity to meet influential figures and engage in debates that promote critical thinking.

Israr Khan, from Pakistan’s restive southwestern Balochistan province, was elected president of the Union on Saturday after receiving 617 first-preference votes, significantly outpacing contender Izzy Horrocks-Taylor’s 393 votes. Khan hails from Killa Abdullah city in Balochistan.

“Coming from a remote village on the Pakistan-Afghan border in Balochistan, this is beyond what I ever imagined,” Khan wrote on the social media platform X.

 “I am incredibly grateful to the members of the Oxford Union for their trust in electing me as President, and to my team for believing in me.”

Khan is pursuing a DPhil in Law at Regent’s Park College and has served as the Union’s Chief of Staff. According to the Oxford University’s student newspaper, Khan emphasized fighting the Union’s “institutional racism” while Horrocks-Taylor centered her campaign on increasing “female representation on committees and in our term card.”

Khan is the third Pakistani student who has been elected to head the prestigious debating union. Before him, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and Oxford University student Ahmad Nawaz were also elected to head the Oxford Union. 

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti took to X to congratulate Khan on his achievement. 

“A proud moment for Balochistan & Pakistan,” Bugti wrote. “Following in the footsteps of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, @IkIsrar has won the @OxfordUnion Presidency. More power to you, Israr!“

Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir posted a picture with Khan on X. 

