Balochistan reports 6 cases of Congo virus

QUETTA – Health officials in Pakistan’s Balochistan province reported six cases of the Congo virus, or Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), this year, warning that the number could rise ahead of Eid Al-Adha.
The Congo virus is a highly contagious disease transmitted by ticks and contact with infected animals. It leads to severe symptoms and can be fatal if not treated promptly, particularly in endemic regions such as parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Officials at Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital in Quetta, the only facility in Balochistan treating Congo virus patients, said three of the six patients were women who have been discharged after treatment, while three men remain in the hospital’s isolation ward.
“Six people have tested positive for the Congo virus in Balochistan so far this year,” said Kausar Shahen, a staff nurse at the hospital, adding that all six cases were reported in June. “The number of cases can go up before Eid Al-Adha.”
Qudratullah, a 22-year-old dairy farmer from Killa Abdullah district, tested positive for the virus this week. “A week ago, I started suffering high fever and body pain,” he said. “I took tablets but it did not work, then I was shifted to Quetta [Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital] and here they told me I was Congo virus-positive.”
Qudratullah’s white blood cell count had dropped to 63,000, compared to the normal 150,000, but he was in much better condition after treatment, according to medics.
In 2023, 54 people tested positive for the Congo virus, with 18 fatalities, including a doctor and a paramedic. Cases are typically reported in Balochistan during June, July, and August, with a higher spread around Eid Al-Adha due to increased animal slaughter.
“We lost Dr. Shukrullah Langove while he was being shifted to Karachi last year,” said Dr. Dawood Baloch of the Young Doctors Association. “If we had a single ICU [in the province], his life could have been saved.” He suggested fumigation and strict precautionary measures at slaughterhouses as effective ways to combat the virus.
The Balochistan government is taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus ahead of Eid. “Our livestock department has started spray campaigns, the regional blood bank is providing blood, and the government has released funds to purchase platelet kits for patients,” said Shahid Rind, a provincial government spokesperson.
