Search

PakistanTop News

Balochistan reports 6 cases of Congo virus

Web Desk
11:38 PM | 9 Jun, 2024
Balochistan reports 6 cases of Congo virus
Source: File photo

QUETTA – Health officials in Pakistan’s Balochistan province reported six cases of the Congo virus, or Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), this year, warning that the number could rise ahead of Eid Al-Adha.

The Congo virus is a highly contagious disease transmitted by ticks and contact with infected animals. It leads to severe symptoms and can be fatal if not treated promptly, particularly in endemic regions such as parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Officials at Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital in Quetta, the only facility in Balochistan treating Congo virus patients, said three of the six patients were women who have been discharged after treatment, while three men remain in the hospital’s isolation ward.

“Six people have tested positive for the Congo virus in Balochistan so far this year,” said Kausar Shahen, a staff nurse at the hospital, adding that all six cases were reported in June. “The number of cases can go up before Eid Al-Adha.”

Qudratullah, a 22-year-old dairy farmer from Killa Abdullah district, tested positive for the virus this week. “A week ago, I started suffering high fever and body pain,” he said. “I took tablets but it did not work, then I was shifted to Quetta [Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital] and here they told me I was Congo virus-positive.”

Qudratullah’s white blood cell count had dropped to 63,000, compared to the normal 150,000, but he was in much better condition after treatment, according to medics.

In 2023, 54 people tested positive for the Congo virus, with 18 fatalities, including a doctor and a paramedic. Cases are typically reported in Balochistan during June, July, and August, with a higher spread around Eid Al-Adha due to increased animal slaughter.

“We lost Dr. Shukrullah Langove while he was being shifted to Karachi last year,” said Dr. Dawood Baloch of the Young Doctors Association. “If we had a single ICU [in the province], his life could have been saved.” He suggested fumigation and strict precautionary measures at slaughterhouses as effective ways to combat the virus.

The Balochistan government is taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus ahead of Eid. “Our livestock department has started spray campaigns, the regional blood bank is providing blood, and the government has released funds to purchase platelet kits for patients,” said Shahid Rind, a provincial government spokesperson.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:58 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Five killed as passenger vehicle falls into Neelum River in Azad ...

11:38 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Balochistan reports 6 cases of Congo virus

11:26 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

First student from Pakistan’s Balochistan elected Oxford Union ...

07:28 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Army captain along with six soldiers martyred in IED explosion in ...

05:40 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Ward boy hailed as hero for saving 26 children from hospital fire

04:17 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Former federal minister Asad Umar hospitalized due to health issues

Most viewed

10:29 AM | 9 Jun, 2024

Punjab govt employees to get June salaries before Eid ul Adha

10:02 AM | 7 Jun, 2024

'Laptops for All': Pakistani govt announces interest-free laptops for ...

08:40 AM | 7 Jun, 2024

'20pc salary increment for govt employees on the cards in Budget ...

12:15 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Internet horrified by disturbing video showing dog thrown off ...

12:42 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Qurbani Rates 2024: Check rates for slaughtering animals on this Eid ...

07:50 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Arzish Azam appointed Esports coordinator of Prime Minister’s Youth ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:58 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Five killed as passenger vehicle falls into Neelum River in Azad Kashmir

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see massive decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 9 June Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 9, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.6 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.7 748.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.63 41.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.74 917.74
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.53 174.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.64 7.79

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: