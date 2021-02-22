Pakistani diplomats win friendly cricket match with Indian media men

NEW DELHI – Officials of the Pakistan High Commission and members of the Indian media played a friendly cricket match at the Pakistan High Commission grounds in the Indian capital city on Sunday.

Both teams consisting of 11 members played the match with a tape ball, the ANI reported.

The Pakistani team won the friendly match.

Prior to the start of the game, national anthem of both the countries was played.

At the end of the match, the players of both teams expressed hope that similar games would be played in the future to foster a spirit of love for the game of cricket between both nations.