Pakistani diplomats win friendly cricket match with Indian media men
Share
NEW DELHI – Officials of the Pakistan High Commission and members of the Indian media played a friendly cricket match at the Pakistan High Commission grounds in the Indian capital city on Sunday.
Both teams consisting of 11 members played the match with a tape ball, the ANI reported.
The Pakistani team won the friendly match.
Prior to the start of the game, national anthem of both the countries was played.
At the end of the match, the players of both teams expressed hope that similar games would be played in the future to foster a spirit of love for the game of cricket between both nations.
Indian forces surround Pakistani high commission ... 07:31 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
NEW DELHI – Following the arrest of two official of Indian High Commission in Islamabad over a hit-and-run ...
-
- #PawriHoraiHai – Even Indian soldiers can't resist following viral ...02:25 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- PSL6, Match 4 – Lahore Qalandars take on Quetta Gladiators today02:05 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- PITB partners with 1LINK to enhance Payments Landscape of Punjab01:46 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani diplomats win friendly cricket match with Indian media men01:00 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- #PawriHorahiHai – Dananeer Mobeen joins Zalmi family for PSL 202104:06 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome second child and it’s a boy11:30 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
- PSL6 — Zalmi official anthem out now (VIDEOS)04:54 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021