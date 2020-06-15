Indian forces surround Pakistani high commission over employees' arrest in Islamabad

NEW DELHI – Following the arrest of two official of Indian High Commission in Islamabad over a hit-and-run incident, Indian forces on Monday surrounded Pakistani embassy in New Delhi and started harassing the officials.

Reports said that no one is allowed to enter or exit the premises while the Pakistan High Commission was closely monitoring just to harass the officials.

Men in plain clothes also aggressively chased and tailed the Pakistani officials in India’s capital.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs had also summoned charge d'affair of Pakistan High Commission over the incident.

Pakistani police arrest two Indian high ... 05:40 PM | 15 Jun, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Police in Pakistan on Monday said the have arrested two Indian High Commission officials for ...

Earlier today, police in Pakistan said they arrested two Indian High Commission officials for attempting to flee after running over a man in the country’s capital city.

A BMW car, carrying the Indian officials, hit a pedestrian who was walking on the embassy road in Islamabad at around 8am and attempted to flee. The pedestrian was critically injured and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses told the local media the car was being driven irresponsibly and had gotten out of control due to overspeeding.

The car was stopped by a huge crowd of people who handed over the two men to Islamabad Police, Geo News reported.

On their arrest, it was discovered that the two persons were officials of the Indian High Commission. They are yet to be named by the law enforcement officials.

On the other hand, Indian media claimed that two officials were out for an official work before they went missing. The Indian government has taken up the matter with Pakistani authorities, the Times of India said in a report.