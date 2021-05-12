Popalzai announces Eid; public awaits Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's decision
Peshawar-based cleric Mufti Shahabuddin Populzai announced that Eid Al Fitr will be observed on Thursday while there is no official statement from the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
He said that 179 testimonies were received about the moon sighting from various areas, adding that zonal committee has been informed about it, Geo News reported.
Mufti Popalzai has announced that 13th May will be #EidUlFitr day.— Team 29 Rozay (@hinasafi) May 12, 2021
I don't why he's hell bent on celebrating Eid with Saudis Always?
Who are the witnesses of moon sighting there? Ruet has been made a joke by him since years now. #EID2021 pic.twitter.com/XoCtqzzXKZ
A meeting of the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is underway in Islamabad.
Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Shawwal moon could not be seen in Pakistan as its age is 13 hours 42 minutes.
"Those who want to celebrate Eid with Saudi Arabia, this is their option, but it would not be a wise act to end the holy month by speaking lies. Say it straight that we want to celebrate Eid according to Afghanistan or Saudi Arabia," he tweeted.
اس وقت چاند کی عمر پاکستان میں 13 گھنٹے 42 منٹ ہے لہذا چاند کا آج نظر آنا ممکن ہی نہیں جن حضرات نے عید سعودیہ کے ساتھ منانی ہے یہ ان کی آپشن ہے لیکن جھوٹ بول کر ماہ مقدس کا اختتام کرنا کہاں کی عقلمندی ہو گی، سیدھا کہیں کہ ہمیں عید افغانستان یا سعودیہ کے مطابق منانی ہے۔۔— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 12, 2021
