Popalzai announces Eid; public awaits Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's decision

10:12 PM | 12 May, 2021
Peshawar-based cleric Mufti Shahabuddin Populzai announced that Eid Al Fitr will be observed on Thursday while there is no official statement from the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. 

He said that 179 testimonies were received about the moon sighting from various areas, adding that zonal committee has been informed about it, Geo News reported. 

A meeting of the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is underway in Islamabad. 

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Shawwal moon could not be seen in Pakistan as its age is 13 hours 42 minutes. 

"Those who want to celebrate Eid with Saudi Arabia, this is their option, but it would not be a wise act to end the holy month by speaking lies. Say it straight that we want to celebrate Eid according to Afghanistan or Saudi Arabia," he tweeted.

Clerics in North Waziristan booked for announcing ... 07:24 PM | 12 May, 2021

PESHAWAR – Police have registered cases against a few clerics in North Waziristan after they announced the fake ...

