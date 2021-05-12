Eid-al-Fitr on Thursday in Pakistan as Shawwal moon sighted
ISLAMABAD – The moon of month of Shawwal was sighted in Pakistan, therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday.
This was announced by Chairman of the Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azam in Islamabad.
The government has urged public to celebrate the Eid with strict observance of SOPs issued to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The interior ministry has announced the Eidul Fitr holidays in the country from May 10 to 15.
The announcement for the week-long Eid holidays has been based on the recommendations of Pakistan’s top monitoring body and with the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Earlier, National Command and Operation Centre also announced 'Stay Home Stay Safe' strategy for mobility control from May 8 to 16 to stem the spread of the deadly virus.
All markets, businesses, and shops will also remain closed, except for essential services such as grocery stores, medical stores, hospitals, vaccination centres, vegetable, fruit, and meat shops, bakeries, petrol pumps, and media houses.
