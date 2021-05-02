COVID-19 – Punjab issues SOPs for Eid-ul-Fitr shopping
Web Desk
09:33 PM | 2 May, 2021
LAHORE – The government of Punjab has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the citizens during Eid-ul-Fitr shopping amid the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Care Health has instructed the citizens to choose the time for shopping when the rush is less and not to take children and the elderly with them for shopping.

Shopkeepers, salesmen and customers should always use masks to stem COVID-19 spread.

For better crowd management, citizens and shopkeepers must keep six-foot markings in shopping malls and cash counters. Shopkeepers must ensure frequent hand hygiene and must clean hands after repeatedly touching the surface. Arrangements should be made for hand washing or sanitation at the entrances and exits of shopping malls and other centers.

According to SOPs, shopping malls should be properly ventilated, customers' entrances and exits should be separate and overused items should be cleaned with disinfectant solution.

Citizens are directed to contact 1033 for further guidance.

