US Consul General commends Local Skills, Cultural Heritage in South Punjab

MULTAN — US Consul General in Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins concluded two-day visit to Multan aimed at strengthening US-Pakistan cooperation in heritage preservation, education, and economic development across South Punjab.

During her stay, Consul General Hawkins visited the historic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Multan’s Walled City, where she celebrated the progress of a U.S.-funded restoration project. She highlighted the initiative as a model for combining cultural preservation with community empowerment.

“This project not only protects an important symbol of Multan’s heritage but also offers new opportunities for livelihoods and entrepreneurship,” said Hawkins.

A key highlight of her visit was a graduation ceremony for approximately 150 university students who completed a U.S.-supported vocational training program. The students, mentored by expert artisans (Ustads), learned traditional crafts that could lead to sustainable career paths.

In addition to her engagements with youth, Consul General Hawkins met with alumni of various U.S. exchange programs from across South Punjab. At a reunion event, she praised their efforts in driving positive change in their communities and encouraged further collaboration and innovation.

“Alumni of U.S. programs continue to make a meaningful impact across Pakistan by applying the skills and global insights they gained through these exchanges,” she noted.

Hawkins also visited the Lincoln Corner at Bahauddin Zakariya University, where she interacted with students and faculty. These American Spaces offer learning resources, technology access, and guidance on education opportunities in the United States.

Her visit concluded with a meeting with the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Discussions focused on regional economic potential, U.S.-Pakistan trade ties, and how American expertise in agriculture and technology can contribute to local development. She also enjoyed a tasting of Multan’s famed mangoes, a seasonal export favorite.

The Consul General’s visit underscored the United States’ continued commitment to building strong people-to-people ties and supporting inclusive growth and development in South Punjab.