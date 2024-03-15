CM Maryam demands Rs27.3 million to replace her official vehicle’s tyres

LAHORE – A hefty amount has been demanded from the finance department of Punjab to replace the tyrpes of the bullet-proof official vehicle, being used by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Reports said the chief minister has approved Rs27.3 million to replace the tyres of her vehicle.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari confirmed the development stating that government officers managed to convince the chief minister for it after citing various safety and security issues.

Last month, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of PML-N supremo, elected the first woman in Pakistan’s history to become a chief minister as she was elected as leader of the house in the Punjab Assembly on Monday.

The voting to elect new chief minister was held in provincial assembly amid boycott of Sunni Ittehad Council.

Maryam Nawaz secured 220 votes while Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan got no votes amid boycott.