Maryam Nawaz makes history as first woman chief minister

09:03 AM | 26 Feb, 2024
Source: pml.n.official/Facebook

LAHORE – Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of PML-N supremo, has become the first woman in Pakistan’s history to become a chief minister as she was elected as leader of the house in the Punjab Assembly on Monday.

The voting to elect new chief minister was held in provincial assembly amid boycott of Sunni Ittehad Council.

Maryam Nawaz secured 220 votes while Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan got no votes amid boycott.

According to the details, Maryam Nawaz has been elected as first female Chief minister of Punjab. PML-N leader is also the first woman to hold this office in any of the provinces in the history of Pakistan.

The process of vote counting for other members is underway.

Pakistan's largest region Punjab summoned assembly session to elect its Chief Minister today as Pakistan Muslim League PML-N, and PTI-backed candidates vying for coveted position.

The closely watched polls for Leader of the House in the Punjab Assembly will take place at 11am today. The daughter of PML-N supremo Maryam Nawaz earlier submitted her nomination papers for the chief minister seat. 

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) fielded Rana Aftab Khan as a candidate for the top slot in the provincial legislature.

PTI-backed Rana Aftab was picked for the coveted role after initial nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal faced threats of detention in previous cases.

Over the weekend, Malik Ahmed Khan won the Punjab Assembly speaker seat.

Earlier, Rana Aftab expressed concern over alleged denial of PTI members from attending the assembly session but asserted that the lives of their workers were more important than positions. He expressed confidence in winning the coveted seat.

Punjab Police also tried arresting its previous nominee, Mian Aslam. PTI Secretary General Hammad Azhar stated that Mian Aslam was nominated by Imran Khan but due to police presence, Rana Aftab was chosen. Azhar claimed PTI had 212 MPA's support, contrasting PML-N's 40 members.

Mian Aslam was granted protective bail in 18 cases related to last year's riots but faced arrest attempts by Punjab Police. He later criticized the police's actions, citing disregard for the Constitution and law.

