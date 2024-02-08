Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Maryam Nawaz is one of Pakistan’s most important dynastical characters, who substantially plays vital contribution in contemporary political scenario. She is the eldest daughter and political heir of Pakistan’s three times Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif. She has become an influential political figure by capturing the public, exhibiting mild humor and sharp political judgments.

Early Life of Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz Sharif was born on 28th October, 1973, in Lahore to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif. Her Great grandfather was the Great Gama – the most notable wrestler of the subcontinent. She was initially involved in the family’s philanthropic organisations and maintained interaction with the general masses. She became the chairperson of the Sharif Trust since 1997.

Educational Journey of Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz received her early education at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Lahore. She also tried to get admitted into Kinnaird College after F.Sc but she couldn’t do due to lacking certain academic credentials. She completed Major in English Literature from Punjab University. Later, it was known that she was doing her Ph.D. degree on post-9/11 radicalization in Pakistan and was described as being fond of postcolonial writers such as Achebe and also an admirer of the poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz. But this degree was challenged in the court later.

Maryam Nawaz's Wedding and Children

Maryam Nawaz was married to Capt. Safdar Awan on 25th December 1992. Capt. Safdar was 10 years elder then her. He is a former army captain who has been actively involved in politics as a supporter of Maryam Nawaz’s political party, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), or PML-N. He actively supported his father-in-law Nawaz Sharif while serving as a member of Pakistan’s National Assembly. The couple have one son and two daughters.

Political Career of Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz has strengthened her stature and position inside the PML-N as a significant decision-maker and outspoken supporter of her family’s political legacy. She became incredibly famous and notable among the party’s supporters, particularly among women and young people.

Contribution in Active politics

Maryam Nawaz proactively joined the PML-N in 2011 when she got the party membership. In 2012, she entered politics and was put in charge of Nawaz Sharif election campaign during the 2013 general election.

Chairperson Prime Minister’s Youth Programme

Maryam Nawaz served as the chairperson of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme in November 2013 and oversaw coordination, management, finalization and supervision of the implementation of the programme.

Resignation from Chairperson Prime Minister’s Youth Programme

Maryam Nawaz had to resign as head of the Youth Loan Programme after PTI allegations for being incapable for the task in November 2014.

Senior Vice President PMLN

Maryam Nawaz became as the senior vice president of the PML-N. She “reorganised ” the party “at all functional levels’’ with great success and flair. She interacted with PML N followers and remained in active politics during party upheavals.

Panama Papers and Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz’s name appeared in Panama Papers with her brothers Hasan and Hussain Nawaz in April 2016 allegedly hiding their wealth in off-shore havens. In German Newspaper Suddeutche Zeitung, Maryam Nawaz pivotal role and involvement were highlighted.

Avenfield Reference Case

Maryam Nawaz was sentenced seven years in prison with £2 million fine on corruption charges in Avenfield reference case. Her father Mian Nawaz Sharif was sentenced 10 years and her husband Safdar Awan 7 years along with imposing 8 million and 2 million pounds as fine in July 2018.This verdict came on 6th July 2018 which was filed by NAB.

Political struggle of Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz has confronted several court disputes and scandals in her political career. She suffered a massive setback in 2018 when she, her father, and her husband, Captain Safdar, were convicted in the Avenfield corruption case. Her aggressive and fiery remarks energized PMLN followers and sparked arguments about democracy and the rule of law in Pakistan.

BBC’s 100 Women in 2017

Maryam Nawaz became one of the BBC’s 100 Women in 2017. She was featured on ‘The New York Times’ list of 11 Powerful Women around the World for 2017. She was so active in her political career after the SC of Pakistan disqualified her father, Nawaz Sharif, because of the Panama Papers Case.

Aggressive approach as Vice President of PML-N

Maryam Nawaz’s fortitude amid difficult circumstances boosted her reputation, particularly among PML-N followers. Her attractive aura and communication drew her supporters from the political spectrum, making her a powerful force in Pakistani politics.

Audio leaks of Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz has been hammered for her allegedly leaked audiotapes with Parvez Rasheed and uncle Mian Shabaz Sharif.

NA-119, General Elections 2024

Maryam Nawaz has been contesting from NA 119 from PMLN ticket. She has been involved in active election campaign in her constituency.

Future Prospect of Maryam Nawaz’s Political Career

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s political seems bright and decisive for her and PMLN followers. She has overcome several hurdles to become a vibrant force in Pakistani politics, beginning as a supporting daughter and progressing to become a bold and reliable political leader.