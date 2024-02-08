Search

Pakistan General ElectionsNational Assembly 2024

NA-50 Election Results - TLP's Saad Rivi vs PTI's Eman Waseem

Web Desk
12:09 PM | 8 Feb, 2024
In the electoral battleground of NA-50, PTI puts forth  Eman Waseem while TLP counters with party supremo Saad Rizvi. 

As polling underway across the country, a close competition is expected between parties in the NA-50 Attock 2 constituency.

NA-50 Results

Eman Waseem Saad Rizvi
Total Votes Total Votes
To be announced To be announced

NA-50 Candidates

Hafiz Muhammad Saad Rizvi

PML-N - Malik Sohail Khan

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) - Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Eman Waseem

Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) - Amjad Ali Khan

Check Pakistan Elections 2024 Results here

New TLP chief Saad Rizvi 'is a drug addict', claims Pir Afzal Qadri (VIDEO)

Web Desk

01:21 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Has former Pakistan Army chief Gen (r) Qamar Bajwa suffered heart attack?

