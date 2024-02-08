NA-50 Election Results - TLP's Saad Rivi vs PTI's Eman Waseem

In the electoral battleground of NA-50, PTI puts forth Eman Waseem while TLP counters with party supremo Saad Rizvi.
As polling underway across the country, a close competition is expected between parties in the NA-50 Attock 2 constituency.
|Eman Waseem
|Saad Rizvi
|Total Votes
|Total Votes
|To be announced
|To be announced
NA-50 Candidates
Hafiz Muhammad Saad Rizvi
PML-N - Malik Sohail Khan
Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) - Sardar Saleem Haider Khan
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Eman Waseem
Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) - Amjad Ali Khan
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
