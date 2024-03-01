Election for NA speaker, deputy speaker to be held today 

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly will conduct secret ballot elections to select its speaker and deputy speaker today (Friday).
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the current NA Speaker, will oversee the proceedings and administer the oath to the newly-elected speaker once the results are announced. Subsequently, the newly-elected speaker will assume office, and Ashraf will step down.
Following the speaker’s oath, the new speaker will preside over the election for the deputy speaker without delay. The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), primarily composed of PTI-backed independents, has nominated Malik Aamir Dogar for the speaker’s position and Junaid Akbar for deputy speaker. Conversely, allied parties have put forward Sardar Ayaz Sadiq from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Syed Ghulam Mustafa from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the roles of speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.
The agenda for today’s session, shared on the social media platform X by the NA, includes the commencement of the meeting at 10am with recitations, followed by the swearing-in of members-elect and the election of the speaker and deputy speaker.
Expressing grave concerns over the outcome of the 2024 elections, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), announced his party’s decision to abstain from participating in the elections for key political positions, including president, prime minister, and NA speaker.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 1, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.32 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.32
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.43
|174.43
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.