Search

Pakistan

IWMI calls for tackling climate change issues to ensure water, and food security

Web Desk 09:55 PM | 31 Aug, 2023
IWMI calls for tackling climate change issues to ensure water, and food security

LAHORE/ Okara - Experts have said the challenges of food and water security in Pakistan become more complex and multifaceted due to the effects of climate change. They said It is crucial to utilize scientific data and take a multidimensional approach to manage water resources sustainably and improve water governance.

They expressed these views at a training workshop organized by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) in Okara district the other day focusing on the fundamentals of Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM).

This workshop is part of the CRS-IWaG program, funded by UKaid and overseen by the Punjab Irrigation Department, to improve water governance for climate resilience.

Dr. Jehanzeb Masud Cheema, Researcher – Water Resources Management, IWMI Pakistan, gave an overview of the WRAP program. He believed that “IWMI Pakistan is working in Okara district in collaboration with various government organizations including OFWM, PID, Okara District Administration, academia and farmers. The goal is to improve water resources management and governance in the face of climate change and it is evident as the region is facing severe unprecedented flooding nowadays.”

This workshop was organized to help build a cadre of mid-career professionals and government officials at the district and tehsil level to develop their skills for better water allocation practices, through the Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM) approach. Dr Cheema further added that “Conductivity, Temperature and Depth (CTD) divers installed at various locations of Okara district are providing near real-time information on groundwater quality and quantity that will help to sustainable groundwater reserves and will improve decision making on water governance.”

Engr. Saeed Ullah Alvi, Deputy Director, OFWM District Okara stated that “Climate change is causing water and food insecurity across the country and in Punjab and Okara. We are working with IWMI through Water User Associations in the district by sharing the technology and scientific research and tools to improve irrigation demand management.” 

Dr Abdur Rehman Cheema, Regional Researcher – Water Governance and Institutional Specialist, IWMI Pakistan, introduced the basic principles of IWRM and the Punjab Water Act 2019. He said that we need to take a broader view of water availability and its use for various purposes keeping in view the principles of integrated water resources management. The Punjab Water Act is one of the best examples, as it lays out pathways to improve water governance and sustainable water resources management. The hindrances to its implementation must be removed sooner than later.”

Hafsa Aeman, Senior Research Officer – Geoinformatics, IWMI Pakistan, shared the importance of decision-making based on real-time scientific data and water assessments. Kanwal Waqar, Gender and Youth Specialist, IWMI Pakistan, highlighted the importance of Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) in water resources management, she said “Gender equality and social inclusion needs to be integrated to water and agricultural planning at all levels. Female participation in decision-making is critical for improving water governance in Pakistan.”

Mr Mubashir Ali, Deputy Director, WRZ said, “Future water allocation will need to respond to climate-driven water shortages. The Integrated Water Resources Management approach, as advocated by IWMI today, is essential for ensuring climate resilience in Pakistan.”

The Punjab Irrigation Department (PID), Water Resources Zone (WRZ), and Environment Protection Department (Okara Office) were joined by faculty and students from Okara University and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad sub-campus Okara in attendance.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

COAS Asim Munir witnesses ‘Field Fire and Battle Drill’ near Jhelum

05:14 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Karachi Electric’s Saudi and Kuwaiti investors reject majority ownership claim by ...

03:39 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

How to download MDCAT 2023 admit card for NUMS and UHS admissions: A step-by-step guide

09:18 PM | 27 Aug, 2023

Pakistan approves deployment of Army, Rangers troops for Asia Cup security

01:05 PM | 26 Aug, 2023

Security agencies thwart attempts to hack senior Pakistani officials’ phones

10:40 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Karachi, Ralwapindi and other cities see massive protests over inflated electricity bills

04:52 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Nine soldiers martyred as suicide bomber targets Pakistan Army convoy ...

11:30 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope - 31 August, 2023 

09:02 AM | 31 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 31, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 31, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 320.4 323.65
Euro EUR 344 347
UK Pound Sterling GBP 403 408
U.A.E Dirham AED 87.5 88.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 85 85.8
Australian Dollar AUD 205 207
Bahrain Dinar BHD 807.97 815.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 233.5 236
China Yuan CNY 41.75 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 44.22 44.62
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.72 39.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.23 2.31
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.36 994.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 789.03 797.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.27 83.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 227 230
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 345.28 347.78
Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 31, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (31 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Karachi PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Islamabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Peshawar PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Quetta PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Sialkot PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Attock PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Gujranwala PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Jehlum PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Multan PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Bahawalpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Gujrat PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Nawabshah PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Chakwal PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Hyderabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Nowshehra PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Sargodha PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Faisalabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Mirpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: