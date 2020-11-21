Serene Air sends passengers by bus (VIDEO)
Web Desk
05:19 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Serene Air sends passengers by bus (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – A low-cost airline in Pakistan is facing massive criticism on social media for ‘facilitating’ its Islamabad-bound passengers by a local bus.

The passengers, who had booked the Peshawar-to-Islamabad flight was initially supposed to take off from the Bacha Khan International Airport by 4 pm (Thursday) but got delayed to 10 am (Friday) in the morning. Later, the airline decided to delay the flight till 12 pm.

Just as the hopes were high again, the airline simply cancelled the flight saying the plane was “fully booked”.

A mouse on the plane is believed to be the reason for the cancellation of the flight.

Mouse on plane cancels Peshawar-Karachi flight 08:32 PM | 19 Nov, 2020

KARACHI: A Peshawar-Karachi flight of a private airline was suspended on Thursday due to presence of a roaming rodent ...

But this was not enough as Serene Air then asked the passengers to jump on a local bus to reach their destination.

A video of the odd journey, recorded by one of the passengers, is making rounds on social media.

More From This Category
Khadim Rizvi’s son becomes new TLP chief
05:31 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Serene Air sends passengers by bus (VIDEO)
05:19 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Sindh decides not to shut down schools, colleges ...
02:36 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
IN PICS: Thousands gather at Minar-e-Pakistan for ...
02:00 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
PDM playing ‘reckless politics’ with ...
01:29 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
SKMT Karachi will be country’s biggest cancer ...
12:34 PM | 21 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir Bhutto’s Nikkah look
03:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr