WWF-Pakistan initiates dialogue on Key Biodiversity Areas (KBA)

LAHORE - WWF-Pakistan, in collaboration with the Key Biodiversity Areas (KBA) Secretariat, the Engro Foundation, and the Darwin Initiative, organized a scoping workshop on conserving biodiversity in Pakistan through Key Biodiversity Areas (KBA).
The workshop at Cambridge University was led by Dr Andrew Plumptre, Head of the KBA Secretariat. He shared insights on the critical role of KBAs in biodiversity conservation and their designation process. Representatives from provincial wildlife and forest departments, and Engro Foundation attended the event.
During the workshop, conservation actions were identified and prioritized for existing and potential Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs) in Pakistan, which are crucial locations for species and their habitats globally.
This initiative aims to protect Pakistan's critical natural sites, preserving diverse and essential ecosystems. KBAs are identified by rigorous scientific criteria, including globally threatened species and unique habitats, ensuring the representation of Earth's vital biodiversity reservoirs.
Dr Masood Arshad, Senior Director of Programmes at WWF-Pakistan, emphasized the need for dialogue on Key Biodiversity Areas. This is necessary to preserve Pakistan's biodiversity and prevent the decline of species. Dr Uzma Khan, Asia Coordinator of WWF's Global River Dolphins Initiative, explains that the presence of the Indus River dolphin is crucial to the health of the Indus ecosystem. As it acts as a trigger for a Key Biodiversity Area in Punjab, its protection ripples far beyond its own habitat.
Favad Soomro, the Head of Engro Foundation, announced a 5-year partnership with the Indus River Dolphin Conservation Program. The program aims to conduct conservation activities to protect the habitat of the dolphins, engage fisher communities, and work with policymakers to improve conservation policies. It is a crucial step towards protecting the Indus River dolphin to declare parts of the Indus River as a Key Biodiversity Area.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 22, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|328.5
|331.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|385.5
|385.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|83.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Karachi
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Quetta
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Attock
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Multan
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
