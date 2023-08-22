Search

Immigration

How to perform Umrah on Family Visit Visa? Here's official guide for pilgrims

Web Desk 08:23 PM | 22 Aug, 2023
How to perform Umrah on Family Visit Visa? Here's official guide for pilgrims

RIYADH - Authorities in Saudi Arabia have introduced a new process for foreign residents to obtain family visit visas to perform Umrah in the Holy Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that family visit visas can be acquired with the sponsorship of a relative residing legally within the kingdom. The ministry specified that the sponsor must either be a Saudi citizen or a resident.

The ministry stated on its social media account that applications for the visa are submitted via the Foreign Ministry’s Unified National Platform (Visa.Mofa.gov.sa).

Those aspiring to perform Umrah have also been advised that before visiting the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Umrah appointments should be done using either the Nusuk or Tawakklana Services apps.

The government of Saudi Arabia recently completed the Hajj operation successfully and received appreciation from across the world. This was the first time after the pandemic that the kingdom received over 2 million pilgrims for Hajj and no untoward incident was reported.

As the Hajj days are over, millions of pilgrims landed back in their hometowns while some of them would stay in the kingdom for a few more weeks. It bears mentioning that during the Hajj season, the government had blocked the issuance of Umrah permits but the Umrah season has now begun. 

Umrah is a religious pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia. Unlike Hajj, which is obligatory, Umrah is a voluntary act of worship. It involves a series of rituals performed in and around the Grand Mosque, including the Tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, Sa'i (running) between the hills of Safa and Marwah, and the cutting or shaving of hair.

Umrah can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which has specific dates. It is a deeply spiritual journey for Muslims, symbolizing devotion, humility, and seeking blessings from Allah.

Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah recently visited Pakistan and announced that the Umrah visa would be valid for 90 days from now on. In a press conference, the minister said 100 more religious sites would be opened in the country which could be visited by the pilgrims.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Canada considering to reduce student visas and here is the reason

06:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

Umrah visa for Pakistani pilgrims now valid for 90 days, says Saudi minister

01:18 AM | 22 Aug, 2023

Free visas for Pakistani pilgrims as millions reach Iraq for Arba'een

04:44 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

45 Pakistanis detained in India for alleged visa violation

03:16 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Germany increases national visa issuance and Indians top the list of recipients

03:01 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

New Covid variant detected in four countries including Israel: Here's what health experts and WHO advise

11:58 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

How to perform Umrah on Family Visit Visa? Here's official guide for ...

08:23 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope - 22nd August, 2023

09:03 AM | 22 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 22, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 304.9 308.15
Euro EUR 328.5 331.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 385.5 385.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 83 83.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 22, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,900 on Tuesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,100.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (22 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Karachi PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Islamabad PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Peshawar PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Quetta PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Sialkot PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Attock PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Gujranwala PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Jehlum PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Multan PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Bahawalpur PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Gujrat PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Nawabshah PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Chakwal PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Hyderabad PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Nowshehra PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Sargodha PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Faisalabad PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Mirpur PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: