How to perform Umrah on Family Visit Visa? Here's official guide for pilgrims

RIYADH - Authorities in Saudi Arabia have introduced a new process for foreign residents to obtain family visit visas to perform Umrah in the Holy Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that family visit visas can be acquired with the sponsorship of a relative residing legally within the kingdom. The ministry specified that the sponsor must either be a Saudi citizen or a resident.

The ministry stated on its social media account that applications for the visa are submitted via the Foreign Ministry’s Unified National Platform (Visa.Mofa.gov.sa).

Those aspiring to perform Umrah have also been advised that before visiting the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Umrah appointments should be done using either the Nusuk or Tawakklana Services apps.

The government of Saudi Arabia recently completed the Hajj operation successfully and received appreciation from across the world. This was the first time after the pandemic that the kingdom received over 2 million pilgrims for Hajj and no untoward incident was reported.

As the Hajj days are over, millions of pilgrims landed back in their hometowns while some of them would stay in the kingdom for a few more weeks. It bears mentioning that during the Hajj season, the government had blocked the issuance of Umrah permits but the Umrah season has now begun.

Umrah is a religious pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia. Unlike Hajj, which is obligatory, Umrah is a voluntary act of worship. It involves a series of rituals performed in and around the Grand Mosque, including the Tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, Sa'i (running) between the hills of Safa and Marwah, and the cutting or shaving of hair.

Umrah can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which has specific dates. It is a deeply spiritual journey for Muslims, symbolizing devotion, humility, and seeking blessings from Allah.

Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah recently visited Pakistan and announced that the Umrah visa would be valid for 90 days from now on. In a press conference, the minister said 100 more religious sites would be opened in the country which could be visited by the pilgrims.