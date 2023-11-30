Search

"Shame on you," Kapil Sharma slams Indigo airline for flight delay and inappropriate behaviour

07:16 PM | 30 Nov, 2023
Source: Kapil Sharma (Instagram)

Renowned Bollywood comedian Kapil Sharma expressed his dissatisfaction with the commercial airline IndiGo on Wednesday evening, criticizing the alleged flight delay and the airline's handling of passengers, including those "on wheelchairs."

Taking to social media, Sharma criticized the country's largest commercial airline, alleging continuous deception. He stated that the airline had made passengers wait for nearly an hour in a shuttle bus, citing the excuse that the "pilot was stuck in traffic."

The television celebrity shared visuals of passengers involved in a dispute with the airline ground staff, attempting to communicate with a senior official.

In his message to IndiGo, he expressed, "Dear IndiGo, first, you made us wait on the bus for 50 minutes, and now your team is saying the pilot is stuck in traffic, really? We were supposed to take off by 8 pm, and it was 9:20; still, there was no pilot in the cockpit. Do you think these 180 passengers will fly with IndiGo again? Never," as shared by Kapil Sharma on X.

Subsequently, he provided another update with visuals of passengers deplaning, stating, "Now they are de-boarding all the passengers and saying we will send you in another aircraft, but again we have to go back to the terminal for a security check."

"People are suffering because of you, and IndiGo keeps lying and lying. There are some old passengers in wheelchairs, not in very good health condition. Shame on you!" Kapil Sharma expressed.

