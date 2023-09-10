Kapil Sharma praises Saba Qamar's thoughts

Acclaimed Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma turns out to be a fan of Pakistani actor Saba Qamar's intellect!

Recently, the comedian took to Instagram to share a viral clip of Qamar during a guest appearance on a television show.

The Fraud actress was seen sharing her thoughts on how a person's energy mirrors others' reaction.

Qamar said, “A happy person makes everyone happy, but a miserable person makes everyone feel dejected around them.”

The video went viral, even reaching Sharma, who took to Instagram stories and appreciated the Hindi Medium star's words.

An actor par excellence, Qamar has cemented herself among one of the finest actors in Lollywood with many projects under her belt including Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

Sharma, on the other hand, is a celebrated comedian and actor with a successful television show and films in bank.