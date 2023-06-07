Search

Iftikhar Thakur reveals how much Indian comedian Kapil Sharma charges for a show

Web Desk 07:45 PM | 7 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

Pakistani comedian and actor Iftikhar Thakur has made an interesting revelation about the remuneration of India's renowned comedian Kapil Sharma.

When asked by the host in a recent podcast interview about his estimation of Kapil Sharma's show charges, Thakur confidently stated that Sharma would charge a whopping 5 crore Indian rupees per show, equivalent to around 18 to 19 crore Pakistani rupees.

Highlighting the global popularity of his program, Thakur emphasized that such a high salary was not surprising given the immense success and reach of the show. However, he also highlighted the increasing remuneration of Pakistani comedians, citing an example of comedian Nasir Chinioty, who was able to charge more than 1 crore for a film in India.

Sharing his heartfelt admiration for the comedian, he also marvelled at Sharma's remarkable personality, describing him as an incredibly affable individual who exudes a down-to-earth demeanour. Iftikhar Thakur emphasized that despite Sharma's immense fame and success, he remains refreshingly humble and devoid of any trace of arrogance.

He proudly shared that he had facilitated this deal, and as a result, Nasir Chinioty worked in one of his Punjabi films, earning a substantial amount of 35 lakhs in Pakistani rupees for just 12 days of work.

Delving further into the topic, he also shed light on the thriving Pakistani film industry, particularly in the Punjabi film genre. He revealed that present-day Pakistani actors who work in Punjabi films can easily accumulate impressive sums of one to one and a half crores, along with additional perks such as luxurious accommodations in five-star hotels and provisions for food and drinks. He further mentioned that actors are even bestowed with honours from the Prime Minister of Pakistan in recognition of their contributions.

Iftikhar Thakur, a celebrated name in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has established himself as a comedic genius with his remarkable talents and contributions. He has made a significant impact in the comedy-drama scene, captivating audiences with his unique brand of humour and impeccable timing. As a testament to his versatility, Thakur has recently ventured into film production, bringing forth the highly anticipated project "Super Punjabi" to the big screen.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' to go on a temporary break

