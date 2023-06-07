Doctors perform wrong surgeries on two women with similar names in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – In another case of medical malpractice, doctors at a private hospital in the Faisalabad neighbourhood of Ghulam Muhammadabad performed wrong surgeries on two women with similar names.

According to media reports, Parveen Kausar, a native of Ghulam Muhammadabad, was the first victim. She needed a knee surgery, but she had a gallbladder operation because of a confusion caused by two women patients having similar names.

While this was going on, Kausar Parveen, a resident of Chak 58 in Faisalabad, underwent a knee surgery instead of gallbladder surgery and this made her condition deteriorate further.

The families of the two women contacted the police for help after the incident.

After identifying the negligent doctors, an inquiry committee was formed, according to MS Dr Shehbaz Baig, who said that negligent doctors had been suspended.