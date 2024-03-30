Indian navy rescues 23 Pakistanis from Somali pirates

ISLAMABAD – Indian Navy rescued nearly two dozen Pakistani nationals from Somali pirates during a 12-hour-long operation in Arabian Sea.
In a statement, Indian Navy said its INS Sumedha intercepted the hijacked vessel FV Al-Kambar, with the help of another warship Trishul.
It said Somali pirates surrendered peacefully, and teams checked the vessel before it was escorted to safety, allowing the crew to resume normal activities.
After the rescue, navy teams conducted thorough checks on vessel before escorting it to a secure area.
Last month, Pakistan's Navy and Maritime Security Agency rescued nine Indian citizens who were stranded in Arabian Sea.
Indian citizens remained stranded for 24 hours before being rescued while Pakistani forces dispatched long-range maritime patrol aircraft and the PMSS Kashmir multi-purpose vessel for search and rescue operation after receiving information about the stranded Indian boat.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Feb-2024/pakistan-navy-rescues-nine-crew-members-of-stranded-indian-tug-in-arabian-sea
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.