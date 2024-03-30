Indian navy rescues 23 Pakistanis from Somali pirates

ISLAMABAD – Indian Navy rescued nearly two dozen Pakistani nationals from Somali pirates during a 12-hour-long operation in Arabian Sea.

In a statement, Indian Navy said its INS Sumedha intercepted the hijacked vessel FV Al-Kambar, with the help of another warship Trishul.

It said Somali pirates surrendered peacefully, and teams checked the vessel before it was escorted to safety, allowing the crew to resume normal activities.

After the rescue, navy teams conducted thorough checks on vessel before escorting it to a secure area.

Last month, Pakistan's Navy and Maritime Security Agency rescued nine Indian citizens who were stranded in Arabian Sea.

Indian citizens remained stranded for 24 hours before being rescued while Pakistani forces dispatched long-range maritime patrol aircraft and the PMSS Kashmir multi-purpose vessel for search and rescue operation after receiving information about the stranded Indian boat.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Feb-2024/pakistan-navy-rescues-nine-crew-members-of-stranded-indian-tug-in-arabian-sea






























