228,000 non-filers' mobile sims blocked by FBR

ISLAMABAD - In a decisive move to enforce tax compliance, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has blocked 228,000 mobile SIMs belonging to non-filers of income tax returns. This action is part of the FBR's ongoing efforts under the recently issued Income Tax General Order.
According to FBR officials, this measure is being implemented in collaboration with telecom companies, who are responsible for blocking the SIMs of non-filers as per the batches sent by the FBR. Compliance reports are being provided by the telecom companies on a regular basis.
The FBR has stated that of the blocked SIMs, 62,000 have been reactivated after the respective users submitted their income tax returns. This reactivation reflects the FBR's commitment to encouraging non-filers to become compliant with tax regulations.
Officials further disclosed that the FBR continues to send data for 5,000 mobile SIMs daily to telecom companies, aiming to block a total of 506,671 SIMs of non-filers.
It is worth noting that the FBR had recently issued an Income Tax General Order to block over half a million mobile SIMs of individuals who have not filed their income tax returns. This order is part of the broader strategy to improve tax collection and compliance across the country.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.15
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
