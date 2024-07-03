Search

Pakistan

228,000 non-filers' mobile sims blocked by FBR

08:35 PM | 3 Jul, 2024
non filer sim block fbr

ISLAMABAD -  In a decisive move to enforce tax compliance, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has blocked 228,000 mobile SIMs belonging to non-filers of income tax returns. This action is part of the FBR's ongoing efforts under the recently issued Income Tax General Order.

According to FBR officials, this measure is being implemented in collaboration with telecom companies, who are responsible for blocking the SIMs of non-filers as per the batches sent by the FBR. Compliance reports are being provided by the telecom companies on a regular basis.

The FBR has stated that of the blocked SIMs, 62,000 have been reactivated after the respective users submitted their income tax returns. This reactivation reflects the FBR's commitment to encouraging non-filers to become compliant with tax regulations.

Officials further disclosed that the FBR continues to send data for 5,000 mobile SIMs daily to telecom companies, aiming to block a total of 506,671 SIMs of non-filers.

It is worth noting that the FBR had recently issued an Income Tax General Order to block over half a million mobile SIMs of individuals who have not filed their income tax returns. This order is part of the broader strategy to improve tax collection and compliance across the country.

Pakistan

09:40 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds key talks with Uzbek President at ...

08:35 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

228,000 non-filers' mobile sims blocked by FBR

08:14 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

SC overturns 12-year-old death sentence, orders immediate release

08:02 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Power Tariff Revisions Support Vulnerable Populations And Promote ...

05:50 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Former senator Hidayatullah among three killed in Bajaur blast

05:30 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Rawalpindi man booked for pretending himself as single for second ...

Pakistan

10:04 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Luxury and non-essential imports face higher taxes in Pakistan; Check ...

03:27 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pregnant donkey shot dead after its owner cuts tree in Rawalpindi

12:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Arrest warrants issued for KP CM Gandapur, PTI's Amir Mughal

10:24 AM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pakistani court hands down death sentence to Christian youth over ...

01:16 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistani govt ends multiple pensions, limits family payouts amid ...

11:45 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Advertisement

Latest

10:26 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar refuses to work with Saba Qamar, calls her dressing style 'indecent'

Gold & Silver

02:36 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 3 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.7
Euro EUR 294.3 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.15 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.22 748.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.71 916.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.70

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: